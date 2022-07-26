WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — After roughly three weeks, some counties on the Indiana side of the Tri-State are still under a burn ban — but not all. Many of the burn bans were issued because of July’s early dry conditions and low rainfall.

But now with more rain washing across the Tri-State, some of these counties have lifted their bans. So, the question follows — which counties are still under the ban?

If you’re a Posey County resident, your ban was lifted a week ago. Posey County was the first county in the Tri-State to lift their ban, doing it all the way back on July 19.

Warrick County joined Posey County less than a week after, lifting their ban on July 25. Just a few hours later, Perry County lifted their ban too.

As for Vanderburgh and Spencer County residents, you’re still out of luck. Those burns bans are still in effect as of July 26.

Click here to see a full list of Indiana counties and their burn ban statuses.