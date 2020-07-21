Isaiah 117 house opens

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A new resource center for foster children is now open in Evansville.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Monday for the Isaiah 117 House in Evansville.

The facility is for children who are removed from their homes due to welfare concerns.

The Isaiah 117 house gives those kids a comforting home as they await to be placed with a foster family.

“A child sitting in an office, you can only imagine just the hurt and not knowing what’s going on, to being able to offer those kids a little bit of hope, and being able to offer them clean clothes a bath, to go out and play, yes, my heart is overjoyed,” Vanderburgh County program coordinator Melissa Mayer said.

The Evansville location was made possible by donations from businesses, organizations and others in the community.

(This story was originally published on July 20, 2020)