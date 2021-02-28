Isaiah 117 House plans new expansion

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – A local non-profit dedicated to helping foster children is expanding to a new space in the Tri-State.

Isaiah 117 House held an event Sunday to talk about their first ever Spencer-Perry county home.

The non-profit builds homes for foster children to use to take a bath, get a meal and get comfortable in the transition time between moves.

Sunday’s kick-off event was a packed house.

“Step one is people showing up and saying they care and this room was full. I mean, absolutely full. I was blown away. You know, a small rural community like this and to have this many people step up and say ‘I want this for the children of our community.’ It’s just beautiful,” said founder and executive director Ronda Paulson.

She says the non-profit will have monthly meetings to get this project off the ground.

They are currently looking for land or a home that someone could sell at a reduced price.

Isaiah 117 house already has a home in Vanderburgh County and one under construction in Knox County, along with other locations in the state.

(This story was originally published on February 28, 2021)