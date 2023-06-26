HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Isaiah 1:17 Project announced they will serve as a host of the Back to School Bash sponsored by the Jockey Being Family Foundation on July 29 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at First General Baptist Church of Princeton.

According to a release, the one-day event focuses on supporting children placed in foster care and adoptive children ages 5-14. All family members are invited to participate in the event.

“This is a chance to celebrate, educate, and empower families with a fun-filled and informative event as they prepare to head back to school,” said Marcia Lambert, Found and Executive Director of The Isaiah 1:17 Project. “We are very grateful for the Jockey Being Family Foundation’s leadership and support to make this wonderful event a reality for fostering and adoptive families in our community. Now we need you – caring residents and businesses – to host school supply collection sites for the July 29 event!”

For more information about the event, including how you can register to participate, visit the Isaiah 1:17 Project’s website.