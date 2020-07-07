Isaiah 1:17 Project partnering with 911 Gives Hope to provide care packages for children

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT)- The Isaiah 1:17 Project, an organization dedicated to creating and distributing bags of essential items for children entering foster care across southwestern Indiana is partnering with 911 Gives Hope to distribute goods to children across the region this month.

In a release, the Isaiah 1:17 Project says law enforcement and first responders are typically the first interaction children have with the foster care system but “given the current atmosphere, these children may be scared of law enforcement.”

However, by partnering with 911 Gives Hope, the Isaiah 1:17 Project says they hope children can see law enforcement and first responders as people trying to help.

Care package schedule

LOCATIONTIME
Warrick Resource Center (Hemingway Presbyterian Church)July 8 & 10, 9-11 A.M.
Princeton Community Middle SchoolJuly 13, 11 A.M.-1 P.M.
Deda Young Kiddie Park (Princeton)July 14, 11 A.M.- 12 P.M.
Mulberry Apartments (Princeton)July 16, 11 A.M.- 12 P.M.
Sandy Acres Mobile Home Park (Princeton’s west side)July 17, 11 A.M.- 12 P.M.
HazletonJuly 20, 11 A.M.- 12 P.M.
PatokaJuly 22, 11 A.M.- 12 P.M.

(This story was originally published on July 7, 2020)

