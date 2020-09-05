ISDH: 23 total COVID-19 deaths in Vanderburgh County

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 that genetic tests show a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he’d previously been infected with in March. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting there are now 23 COVID-19 deaths in Vanderburgh County.

The news comes as the county added more than 30 cases Saturday, bringing their reported total to 2,722 cases. The total in Vanderburgh County is by far the largest among our Tri-State counties, more than double of Dubois County’s 858 known cases.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 5, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: