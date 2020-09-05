ISDH: 23 total COVID-19 deaths in Vanderburgh County

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting there are now 23 COVID-19 deaths in Vanderburgh County.
The news comes as the county added more than 30 cases Saturday, bringing their reported total to 2,722 cases. The total in Vanderburgh County is by far the largest among our Tri-State counties, more than double of Dubois County’s 858 known cases.
(This story was originally published on Sept. 5, 2020)
