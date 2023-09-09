HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police say 57-year-old Patrick Pate led officers on a brief chase on Friday evening.

Authorities say that around 9:00 p.m., troopers tried to stop Pate who was on a motorcycle. Police say he refused to stop and sped off, going over 50 miles an hour on Louisiana Street and running several stop signs.

Police say Pate eventually lost control and was arrested along with his passenger, 19-year-old Nova Collins of Evansville, who police say had an active warrant out on a Failure to Appear charge.

Police say both were transported to the Vanderburgh County Jail. Pate is being held without bond, while Collins is being held on a $250 bond.