VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – According to Indiana State Police, an Evansville man was arrested on Thursday after troopers found marijuana during a traffic stop.

According to a report, Dalton Keller, 23, was pulled over just before 10:30 p.m. on Wabash Avenue south of the Lloyd Expressway for failing to signal properly. An Indiana State Trooper said he began a search after he saw a bag containing marijuana inside the vehicle. ISP says the bag inside the vehicle contained approximately 122 grams of marijuana and two bags of cannabis infused edibles and another bag of marijuana were also found. Troopers searching Keller also say they found a joint and approximately $840 .

Troopers say they also searched Keller’s residence and located over 4,000 grams of cannabis infused edibles, 448 grams of marijuana, 30 grams of an unknown substance, 15 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, an unloaded pistol and over $14,000. Keller was arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail where he is currently being held without bond.

Keller was charged with the following: