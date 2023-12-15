HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police say thousands of dollars in stolen microchips were found in the home of a former Warrick County Animal Control supervisor.

Danielle Barnes was arrested on Wednesday and charged with possession of a legend drug and theft following the execution of a search warrant at her home in the 200 block of Chandler. During a search of the home, authorities say they found 25 doses of feline viral rhiotracheitis, calicivirus, panleukopenia (FVRCP) vaccines, which ISP says is prohibited without a prescription. Police say the packaging of the vaccines did not have a proper prescription label.

ISP also notes that there was not a cat present inside the home.

According to an affidavit, authorities also located eight bags containing approximately 25 microchips for animals. ISP estimates the value of the microchips between $2,000 and $4,000.