INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – Planting season is approaching and Indiana State Police (ISP) want drivers to be on alert for large farm equipment on roadways.

Police say if you see the equipment, be patient and be careful when passing. Drivers should not try to pass equipment in a “no passing zone” and be sure a farmer isn’t planning on turning left when trying to pass them.

Police also say to avoid tailgating because farm equipment might have to make sudden stops.

Drivers should use this advice to stay safe on the road around farm equipment.