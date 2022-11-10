PIKE COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – A Haubstadt man was charged with dissemination of harmful material to a minor on Wednesday after Indiana State Police initiated a criminal investigation in October.

According to ISP, Dustin Bratcher, 21, allegedly used a social media platform in June and sent an inappropriate picture to a female under the age of 16. An arrest warrant was issued and Bratcher turned himself in at the Pike County Jail.

Bratcher has since posted bond and has been released. A court date has not been scheduled at this time.