GIBSON COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana State Police arrested an Evansville teen after they say she was driving 100 miles per hour on US 41 while impaired on Wednesday night.

According to a release from ISP, Haley Goodmon, 18, was stopped around 11:30 p.m.. near Coalmine Road at US 41. The trooper that stopped Goodmon said there was an odor of alcohol coming from inside the vehicle and Goodmon displayed signs of impairment and failed a field sobriety test.

The release from ISP says further investigation revealed Goodmon had consumed alcohol and smoked marijuana prior to the traffic stop. Police say Goodmon refused to submit to a chemical test.

Goodmon was arrested and taken to the Gibson County Jail where she is currently being held on bond. Goodmon was charged with the following: