GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police (ISP) say a Jasper man was taken into custody Monday afternoon after he was seen speeding on I-69.

According to a police report, 34-year-old Matthew Hill was seen driving 105 mph in a Toyota Corolla around the 35 mile-marker. Hill showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests, police say.

Additionally, ISP tells us further investigation revealed Hill had a blood alcohol content of .19%. Matthew Hill was arrested and is currently being held in the Gibson County Jail and charged with: