GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police (ISP) stopped a man in Gibson County after a trooper noticed that he was speeding.

ISP says that on April 27, around 6:46 p.m., a trooper was patrolling I-69 near the 36 mile-marker when he stopped the driver of a car for driving 90 mph in a 70 mph zone. Police say that the driver was Tony Floyd, 36, of Indianapolis. ISP says that Floyd had an unbuckled child in the back seat.

Police say that while talking to Floyd, the trooper noticed the scent of burnt marijuana and alcohol, and after failing field sobriety tests he was arrested and taken to the Gibson County Jail, where he is currently being held without bond. Police say Floyd was charged with Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated with a Passenger less than 18 years of age.