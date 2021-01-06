ISP investigating fatal crash after pedestrian struck by car

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man died Tuesday night after police say he was hit by a car after trying to cross the street.

Indiana State Police say a 19-year-old Evansville man was driving west on Diamond Avenue near Stringtown Road in the middle lane. After the man passed Stringtown, he hit Sean Vaughn, 35, of Evansville, who was attempting to cross three lanes of traffic.

Vaughn was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries. The driver was not injured.

ISP says the investigation is ongoing.

(This story was originally published on January 6, 2021)