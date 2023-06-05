HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday afternoon in Perry County.

According to a release from ISP, the Perry County Sheriff’s Department received a call saying Maria Booker, 35, of Locust Grove, Virginia, had left Colorado earlier in the day, and no one was able to make contact with her for several hours. ISP and the Perry County Sheriff’s Department began searching along I-64 for Booker in her last known location.

At approximately 7:20 p.m., the Perry County Sheriff’s Department located a vehicle near the 75.5-mile marker down an embankment in the heavily wooded area. The driver, identified as Booker, was deceased. An autopsy is pending.