HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Jasper District of the Indiana State Police is going to be getting two new troopers after they graduated from the 84th ISP Academy.

ISP states Kayla Denk and Blake Leary will report for duty on Tuesday, January 2.

ISP states Denk is a 2012 graduate of Jasper High School, attending Vincennes University before serving in the Indiana Army National Guard in 2016 and currently holds the rank of Sergeant.

ISP also states Leary is a 2020 graduate of Silver Creek High School in Sellersburg, Indiana, attending Indiana University Southeast after high school.

ISP explains probationary troopers will begin their next phase of instruction, a three-month field training period, working alongside veteran troopers. Field training aims to give troopers a practical application to the training they received throughout the formal academy.

ISP continues stating upon completion, troopers will be assigned an Indiana State Police patrol vehicle and begin solo patrol.

ISP says these troopers have completed over 1,200 hours of structured training in law enforcement techniques and hands-on, scenario-based training at the Indiana State Police Recruit Academy where their curriculum included criminal law instruction, emergency vehicle operations, psychology, traffic law, crash investigation, self-defense, first responder and other general law enforcement-related training.