SPENCER CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana State Police (ISP) sent out a press release that discussed the arrest of a man in possession of methamphetamine.

ISP says that on March 3, M/Trooper Trey Lytton, Indiana State Police All Crimes Policing Team, and Trooper Chase Snider conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of SR 161 and Old SR 45 in Spencer County.

ISP says the driver was Samuel B. Johnson of Owensboro, KY. ISP says during the traffic stop, police became suspicious of illegal drug activity and Trooper Kaitlyn Greene and her K9, Drogos, were requested. Probable cause was obtained and Johnson was found to be in possession of 112 grams of methamphetamine, according to ISP.

Johnson was taken to the Spencer County Jail, where he was charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine and Possession of Methamphetamine, says ISP.