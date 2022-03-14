CARMI, Ill. (WEHT) – According to a news release sent out by the Illinois State Police (ISP), ISP was requested by the Fairfield Police Department (FPD) to conduct a death investigation in Fairfield, Illinois.

ISP says that on March 12, around 8:00 a.m., Trask C. Smith, 27, was found dead near the 600 block of Southeast 4th Street in Fairfield.

ISP says the official cause and manner of death will be released by the Wayne County Coroner’s office once an autopsy is conducted and toxicology report received. ISP says this is an ongoing investigation, and no more information will be released at this time.