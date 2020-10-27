ISP: Marijuana edibles could be in kid’s Halloween candy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — In a recent post on Facebook, Indiana State Police are warning parents about the possibility that there could be marijuana edibles in their kid’s Halloween candy.

ISP says that several versions of edible marijuana have been both packaged and marketed to look like candy.

In the Facebook post, police shared photos of edibles that were recently seized by a trooper that have packaging that is practically indistinguishable at first glace to nationally-available candy brands like ‘Starburst’ and ‘Skittles.’

The post states, “You have to look closely to see the ‘Medicated’ wording. Please thoroughly check all candy, and don’t assume it’s OK just because it looks OK.”

Fox59 contributed to this report.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the tri-state, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 27, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS