ISP: Pursuit leads to officer injured, one person arrested

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – A Dubois County man was arrested after troopers said he led them on a pursuit and one officer was injured.

Deputies were sent to a home for a disturbance and said Aaron Messmer, 44, had already left before they arrived.

A deputy saw a vehicle matching Messmer’s description on SR 164 and attempted to stop him. More law enforcement officers also showed up.

Officers asked Messmer to get out of his vehicle because his driver’s license was suspended.

Officers said they were attempting to get Messmer out of the vehicle when he drove off. Troopers said this caused an officer to fall and break his hand and cut his eye.

Troopers said Messmer was later found at the intersection of 425 S and Patoka Road. Troopers said stop sticks were used to get the vehicle to stop.

Troopers said Messmer refused to get out of the vehicle. Eventually, officers got him out and put him under arrest.

We’re told the injured officer went to a local hospital to get treatment.