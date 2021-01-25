ISP recommends keeping your distance driving in winter weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) It only takes one tenth of an inch of water for a car to hydroplane. And when roads are wet and temperatures drop, drivers can find themselves in slick conditions.

Safety experts are reminding drivers to make sure your wind shield wipers work and turn your headlights on before heading out.

Indiana State Police Sergeant Todd Ringle says if you do feel as though you are losing control of your vehicle, take your foot off the gas and do not tap on your brakes until you regain control.

That means it’s especially important to keep ample space between your car and the car in front of you. Sgt. Ringle says the only way to do that is to start counting when a vehicle in front of you goes by a reference point. He says if you get to that same spot before counting five or six seconds, then you are following to closely.

Sgt. Ringle says you can use this safe distance trick on a sunny day as well, but only two or three seconds are recommended in perfect driving conditions.

(This story was originally published on January 25, 2021)