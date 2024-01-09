HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Jasper Post of Indiana State Police would like to remind drivers to prepare as winter weather and colder temperatures become the norm across the state.

“Many will only think about driving in snow and ice once confronted with the task. However, now it is time to prepare,” ISP states. “Taking time to educate and prepare yourself now can save you time, money and headaches once winter weather hits.

ISP states in 2020, about 25,000 injury crashes occurred in wintery conditions.

Below are a few common tips gathered from the National Highway Traffic Administration (NHTSA) and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

What can you do now?

Ensure tires are inflated to the right pressure

Snow tires aren’t a bad idea

Check your battery

Replaced worn or damaged wipers

Top off wiper fluid if necessary

Have an emergency kit to not get caught off guard with crashes, breakdowns or getting stuck

When you hit the road.