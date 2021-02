PERRY CO, Ind (WEHT) Deputies with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police are looking for a looking for a white male they say took off on foot near Scout Road and the Girl Scout Camp.

Police have described the man as wearing blue jeans, a white ball cap, and a green or grey jacket with a hood.

Police say he could be armed, so do not approach him. If you see him, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

(This story was originally published on February 21, 2021)