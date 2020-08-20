ISP searching for stolen truck connected to double shooting

SELLSERBUG, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police are looking for at least one person in a stolen truck after a shooting near a southern Indiana state park.

Troopers said around 9:15 p.m.in Southwest Harrison County police were sent to State Road 462 where it was reported a man had been shot in his car near O’Bannon Woods State Park.

Once law enforcement from several agencies responded to the scene they found the man had been shot multiple times. He was driving a gray 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe with a Kentucky license that had crashed into a wood line. Police believe he was driving at the time of being hit. A woman sitting in the front passenger seat was also shot. The man was flown to U of L hospital by helicopter, while the woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

ISP investigators believe as the man and woman were leaving leaving the state park in the Santa Fe, a white Dodge Avenger pulled up behind their vehicle with high beams on. As the Santa Fe pulled over to allow the Avenger to pass, Troopers said someone in the Avenger fired several shots into the Santa Fe.

Troopers believe the Santa Fe tried to escape which is what caused it to crash.

After the shooting, Troopers believed the driver of the Avenger drove away and abandoned the car in a cornfield around 15 miles away, near Carefree, Indiana. The driver then stole a pickup truck parked at a nearby home.

At this time, investigators are looking for a silver, 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck with Indiana registration TK667LJB. Investigators have reason to believe more than one person may be in the truck. If anyone see this vehicle, they should call 911 immediately. ISP warns not to approach the truck or anyone inside as they are considered armed and dangerous.

(This story was originally published on August 20, 2020)