ISP seeks applications for new officers

INDIANA (WEHT) – The Indiana State Police is now accepting applications for new recruits. Individuals who are interested in beginning a career as an Indiana State Trooper must apply online here.

Applications must be sent by 11:59 pm on Jan. 24, 2021. The recruits will be members of the 81st Recruit Academy.

Requirements to become an ISP Trooper are:

A United States citizen.

Must be at least 21 and less than 40 years of age when appointed as a police employee. (Appointment date is Dec. 2, 2021)

Must meet a minimum vision standard (corrected or uncorrected) of 20/50 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular acuity in both eyes.

Must possess a valid driver’s license

Must be willing, if appointed, to reside and serve anywhere within Indiana

Must be a high school graduate as evidenced by a high school or GED diploma

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 1, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS