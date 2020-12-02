ISP seeks applications for new officers

INDIANA (WEHT) – The Indiana State Police is now accepting applications for new recruits.  Individuals who are interested in beginning a career as an Indiana State Trooper must apply online here.

Applications must be sent by 11:59 pm on Jan. 24, 2021. The recruits will be members of the 81st Recruit Academy.

Requirements to become an ISP Trooper are:

  • A United States citizen.
  • Must be at least 21 and less than 40 years of age when appointed as a police employee. (Appointment date is Dec. 2, 2021)
  • Must meet a minimum vision standard (corrected or uncorrected) of 20/50 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular acuity in both eyes.
  • Must possess a valid driver’s license
  • Must be willing, if appointed, to reside and serve anywhere within Indiana
  • Must be a high school graduate as evidenced by a high school or GED diploma

(This story was originally published on December 1, 2020)

