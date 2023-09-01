HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Indiana State Police were at the scene of an apparent food truck crashed on I-64 on Thursday.
ISP said traffic was slowed during clean up, but the road did not have to be closed. No injuries were reported from the crash.
by: Seth Austin
Posted:
Updated:
HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Indiana State Police were at the scene of an apparent food truck crashed on I-64 on Thursday.
ISP said traffic was slowed during clean up, but the road did not have to be closed. No injuries were reported from the crash.