SPENCER CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Saturday evening, Spencer County dispatch says a woman called and said her husband shot their son.

According to police reports, officers found Justin Blair with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Police say Michael and Linda Blair were also with Justin at the residence. Justin was taken to Evansville hospital by ambulance.

Investigation revealed that an argument between Justin Blair and his father lead to Michel shooting his son. Michael Blair, 70, was arrested for Domestic Violence Causing Serious Bodily Injury and is currently being held in the Spencer County Jail.