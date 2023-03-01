HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Indiana State Police announced the arrest of two suspects allegedly involved in an attempted murder that took place in Hafele Park in Cannelton last December.

According to authorities, the unnamed victim told police he was lured to the park by Elizabeth Potts and then struck on the head several times by two men wearing ski masks inside of a car and then beaten with baseball bats. ISP says the victim suffered life-threatening injuries that required being flown to a hospital by a medevac helicopter.

An arrest warrant was issued for Potts as well as Jacob Burch, 30, of Huntingburg, and Dakota Hedinger, 28, of Cannelton. Potts called police and admitted to being involved in the crime and setting the victim up, according to a police report. Potts was booked in the Perry County Jail in January. A news release from ISP says law enforcement officers from various agencies were able to book Burch and Hedinger into custody without incident on Wednesday morning.

ISP says all three suspects were arrested on warrants for the following crimes:

Attempted murder, Felony, Level 1

Conspiring to commit murder, Felony, Level 2

Aggravated Battery, Felony, Level 3

Conspiring to commit aggravated battery, Felony, Level 3

Aggravated battery with serious permanent disfigurement, Felony, Level 3

Conspiring to commit battery with serious permanent disfigurement, Felony, Level 3

Battery resulting in serious bodily injury, Felony, Level 5

Conspiring to commit battery resulting in serious bodily injury, Felony, Level 5

Battery by means of a deadly weapon, Felony, Level 5

Conspiring to commit battery by means of a deadly weapon, Felony, Level 5

Burch is being held in the Spencer County jail on no bond. Hedinger and Potts were booked into the Perry County Jail. Hedinger has no bond and Potts’ bond is set at $960,000.