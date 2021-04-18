It Takes a Village invites you to Rent-a-Dog for the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Did you know you could “rent” a dog? You can at It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue.

To participate in their Rent-a-Dog program, you’ll need to bring your driver’s license to the rescue and sign a short form with rules.

ITV will place you with a dog, and you are free to take the dog for an outing for as long as you like. You can take the dog for an hour-long walking adventure or hang out with your new buddy for a whole weekend.

ITV just asks that you share photos and information about the dog on your social media.

It Takes a Village is located at 1417 Stockwell Road and open Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Wednesday from noon to 7 p.m. The rescue is also open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

(This story was originally published on April 18, 2021)