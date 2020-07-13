It Takes A Village to stop intake at Evansville location

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– It Takes A Village No-Kill Rescue says intake at their Evansville location will stop until further notice, that’s according to a post on the organization’s page.

The post says they only have a few staff members trying to keep up with hundreds of applications and vetting animals which has overwhelmed them.

The organization says they will spend the next week evaluating procedures as well as trying to catch up with their current backlog.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 11, 2020)