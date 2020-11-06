It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas on Main Street

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Holiday decorations have arrived in Downtown Evansville. Beginning at 7 a.m. Friday, the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District started dressing Main Street for the holidays along with a few of the side streets.

Lights are being added this year to the archway at 2nd and Main along with two 12 feet tall nutcrackers.

Letters to Santa kick off Saturday afternoon, and Santa’s Little Helper will be ready December 5.

A chandelier tree lighting will be unveiled December 11 downtown, and the Christmas tree lighting is planned for December 19th in front of the Ford Center at 5:30 p.m.

(This story was originally published on November 6, 2020)

