It’s time to get rid of your household hazardous waste

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — It’s time again for Vanderburgh County residents to safely dispose of household hazardous chemicals.
The Fall 2020 Tox Away Day is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 at the Civic Center parking lot.
This program is for Vanderburgh County households only.
The Vanderburgh County Solid Waste District’s annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Program offers residents a safe disposal option for household hazardous chemicals, as well as an opportunity for them to learn about ways to properly store, handle and dispose of these materials.
Last year, the district collected more than 80,000 pounds of household hazardous waste.
ITEMS ACCEPTED:
• Motor Oil & Filters
•Oil Based Paint
•Automotive Batteries & Fluids
•Solvents & Thinners
•Gasoline
•Antifreeze
•Household Batteries
•Pesticides & Herbicides
•Thermometers/Mercury
•Aerosol Cans
•Household Cleaners
•Glues & Adhesives
•Photographic Chemicals
•Pool Chemicals
•Fluorescent Bulbs
•Pharmaceuticals
ITEMS NOT ACCEPTED:
•Commercial Waste
•Infectious Waste
•Industrial Waste
•Radioactive Waste
•Explosives/Ammunition
•Appliances
•Pressurized Containers
•Fire Extinguishers
•Gas Cylinders
•Appliances
•Electronics
•Tires
•Latex Paint(can be thrown away in regular trash when it is hard – air dry or add kitty litter or sawdust to solidify)
(This story was originally published on September 25, 2020)
