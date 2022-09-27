EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – It Takes a Village (ITV) is asking for emergency fosters so it can take in animals who are in Hurricane Ian’s path.

ITV officials say the dogs they plan to pull from Florida are in outdoor only kennels on the prison grounds in Union County, north of Gainesville, Florida. To help the dogs, they’re asking for emergency fosters.

ITV says it needs to move the dogs out of its rescue center to make room for the dogs that will be arriving into its care tomorrow, ahead of Hurricane Ian.

Officials say if people can foster, they should stop by the rescue center located at 1417 North Stockwell Road. ITV says people can drop by September 27 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., or tomorrow from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.