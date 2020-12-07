ITV asks people not to chase missing dog

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) Officials with It Takes a Village say they have been able to locate a dog that went missing over the weekend.

The no-kill shelter took to social media to say they have spotted Allie in an area of Henderson but have been unsuccessful in catching her. Allie was recently adopted from them and ran away after slipping her leash.

They say she is scared of people and have asked everyone to stay away from the area she is believed to be in. Anyone who sees Allie is asked not to chase after her and to instead call 812-250-9247.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 7, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: