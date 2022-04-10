EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Dozens of animals were rescued from a hoarding situation in Muhlenberg County in February. We’ve learned that the dogs are doing well and are on the road to new lives.

It Takes a Village Animal Rescue in Evansville helped the Muhlenberg County Humane Society by taking in 32 dogs. They also took in some puppies that were already at the shelter to help make room for other animals.

We’re told it wasn’t hard to find fosters because of the outpouring of community support.

“Foster homes, you know, are just a better environment for pets than a shelter environment,” said Jessa McCauley, ITV office manager.

It Takes a Village said 12 of the dogs have been adopted. Eight dogs have heartworms, so once they are treated, they will be able to go to their forever homes.

McCauley said one of the dogs ended up having seven puppies that will be ready for adoption in about a month.

“The community support has just been phenomenal for this. To come to the rescue center and have a lobby full of people just waiting to help out, that’s always a very good feeling,” said McCauley.

It Takes a Village is also running an adoption special through Easter. You can pick out an Easter egg for an adoption fee of $25 or $50.

If you want to help the rescue, you can donate money or items on their wishlist below. Click here for more information about fostering and adopting.

It Takes a Village Wishlist: