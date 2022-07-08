EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – It Takes a Village (ITV) will be hosting a fundraiser at Chipotle, but they are going to need some help.

On July 16, an event called Dine Out for Dogs at Chipotle will be hosted at 499 N. Green River Road, Evansville, between 5 to 9 p.m. Chipotle will donate 33% of your purchase to ITV.

ITV needs at least $150 in total sales to receive a check. There are four ways to guarantee your purchases count:

Show the cashier a digital flyer prior to paying.

Show the cashier a paper flyer prior to paying.

Order online and pickup Chipotle for your fundraiser by using the Promo Code BAX3MAZ on the Chipotle app or website.

Mention the fundraiser to the cashier prior to paying.

More information can be found here.