IU president opens up about the ongoing fall semester and vaccine rates

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– Indiana University President Pam Whitten told Eyewitness News that IU campuses are fully open.

“There’s just such a bounce in everyone’s step. So it’s just a sense of joy to all be back together again,” Whitten said.

Eyewitness News asked Whitten about vaccination rate statuses on IU’s campuses- after a court ruling allowed IU to mandate vaccines.

“We were delighted really to see extroardinary vaccination rates. The university is really about 89 percent fully vaccinated. If you go to the Bloomington campus it’s about 92-93 percent fully vaccinated. Everyone’s been great in complying. I think everyone’s just so happy to be back again,” Whitten said.

Whitten said they are keeping a close eye on the situation.

“We’re just monitoring the situation like everyone is and doing what we can to keep everyone safe. The positive rates are extremely low across all of our campuses and we think that’s in large part to people being vaccinated but also, you know, being safe as well,” Whitten said.