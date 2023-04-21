HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – What makes some breast cells turn cancerous? That’s a question that prompted Indiana University Medical School researchers to make a new discovery that could impact breast cancer treatment.

They identified a gene that they say can make breast cancer cells proliferate indefinitely. Researchers say this gives them a new target for preventing the spread of breast cancer and saving lives in patients.

Shelley Kirk spoke with Dr. Harikrishna Nakshatri, professor of breast cancer research at the IU School of Medicine, on Eyewitness News First at Four on Friday. You can view their full interview in the video player above.