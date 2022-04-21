EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Dr. James H. Madison’s most recent book, The Ku Klux Klan in the Heartland begins with this sentence: “The Ku Klux Klan was as dark as the night and as American as apple pie.” Dr. Madison will attempt to explain that statement.

The press release says that in his 6:00 p.m. presentation on April 21, Dr. Madison will focus on Indiana’s Klan of the 1920s, its goals and methods, its members and opponents, and its place in larger contexts down to our own time.

Dr. Madison is the Thomas and Kathryn Miller Professor Emeritus of History at Indiana University, and this program is presented in partnership with the Evansville African American Museum and the Vanderburgh County Historical Society.

To make reservations, please visit this website and choose “Dr. James Madison’s Presentation” under “Event Selection”.