IU tax professor talks about how millionaires can avoid paying taxes

President Trump is responding to the New York Times report that claims to have gotten his tax returns over several years and says the president paid just $750 in federal income taxes in 2016, the year he won the presidency, and again in 2017.

Trump called the report fake news.

The report goes on to say he paid no income taxes whatsoever in 10 of the previous 15 years, largely because he reported losing more money than he made.

Shelley Kirk talks with Indiana University tax professor Leandra Lederman to get a better understanding of tax law and whether or not it’s possible President Trump paid very little in income taxes in the past few years.