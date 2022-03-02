EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission has approved Evansville’s Water and Sewer Utility’s rate hike request.

IURC authorized EWSU to increates its rates and charges for water service across the board in five phases:

Phase 1 will constitute a 5.03% increase to increase annual operative revenues by $2,241,296

Phase 2 will constitute a further 5.62% increase to increase additional annual operative revenues by $2,587,196

Phase 3 will constitute a further 6.02% increase to increase additional annual operating revenues by $2,924,453

Phase 4 will constitute a further 5.33% increase to increase additional operating revenues by $2,745,410

Phase 5 will constitute a further 4.10% increase to increase additional annual operating revenues by $2,226,665

Phase 1 will take effect following approval and phases 2-5 will take effect April 1, 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026 respectively. Officials say the rate increase is planned to help construct a new water treatment plant as well as improve existing distribution systems.