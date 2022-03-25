EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Ivy Tech Evansville and Tell City is looking to create a study space for students. The community college is seeking proposals for the space design, future specification and furniture installation of four areas at the Evansville campus and one area in Tell City.

These spaces are designed to be another study space or a place for students to spend time between classes.

Space designs should be based on an empty space without using existing furniture. The proposal should contain all spaces as one proposal.

Proposals will include space layout drawings, itemized furniture and installation costs associated with furnishing these spaces in addition to other proposal requirements listed in the RFP.

The RFP and the supporting documentation are located at the following link: https://ivytech.bonfirehub.com/opportunities/63014.

Proposals will only be accepted though the College procurement platform Bonfire until March 29 @ 5p.m.

The contact person for this project is Andy Spillman and he can be emailed at aspillma@ivytech.edu or called at (812) 429-9842.