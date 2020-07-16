Ivy Tech adds more free class options

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Ivy Tech Community College will offer more free classes throughout the summer.

Many free classes and trainings that opened to 10,000 participants in May still have openings.

Now, thanks to the CARES Act, Ivy Tech is able to offer free certificate and technical credentials through the Indiana’s Next Level Jobs initiative.

Through that program, students are not required to have a high school diploma to earn a credential.

Classes will be offered on the main campus in Evansville and also at the Princeton and Tell City Career & Technology Centers. Among those opportunities include CDL classes in Evansville and Dubois County, Certified Nursing Assistant training in Tell City and Princeton; and welding in Newburgh.

College officials say these classes are a great way for those affected by the pandemic to expand their skill set.

“A lot of things are shifting right now. There’s a lot of quick pivots again because of the new world we’re living in, a lot more focus online and digital forces and information technology. Businesses need people that have those skills to thrive and grow. If we want to keep our economy vibrant, we’ve got to keep our city growing. We need to provide that work force to our employers so they continue to stay here,” Chancellor Daniela Vidal said.

Other areas of study that Next Level Jobs will fund include: Advanced Manufacturing, Building and Construction, Health and Life Sciences, Information Technology and Business Services, and Transportation and Logistics. To register go to: www.ivytech.edu/nextleveljobs

Ivy Tech Evansville also recently received a grant from the Department of Workforce Development to offer High School Equivalency preparation classes, the High School Equivalency exam (TASC) and Adult Basic Education for those who want basic skill development. These classes will be offered at the main Evansville campus beginning Aug. 1. There is also a class to be offered at the Princeton Career & Technology Center. For more information, click here.

