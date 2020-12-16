Ivy Tech and USI announce transfer agreement

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Ivy Tech students wanting to transfer to a 4-year college have more options available to them. It all thanks to a new agreement between University of Southern Indiana and Ivy Tech.

The partnership will allow students to transfer to the university within their program. Students must fire graduate from Ivy Tech with an associates degree and a 2.5 GPA. The goal of this partnership is to give Ivy Tech students more flexibility and opportunities.

“It is the most comprehensive one across the entire state so the number of programs we have covered under this agreement, it is pretty significant so we are very proud of that,” said Ivy Tech Evansville Chancellor Daniela Vidal.

This partnership is for students with at least 60 credits, and are transferring to USI as a Junior. The agreement has been in the works for more than a year.

Programs covered by the Guaranteed Admission Agreement include:

ProgramMajorDegree
Biology
Biology		BA/BS
Biology, ChemistryScience TeachingBA/BS
Business Administration Business AdministrationBA/BS
Business AdministrationEconomicsBA/BS
Business AdministrationFinanceBA/BS
Business AdministrationManagementBA/BS
Business AdministrationMarketingBA/BS
AccountingAccountingBA/BS
ChemistryBiochemistryBA/BS
ChemistryChemistryBA/BS
Computer ScienceComputer ScienceBS
Criminal JusticeCriminal JusticeBA/BS
Early Childhood EducationEarly Childhood EducationBA/BS
EducationElementary EducationBA/BS
EducationSpecial EducationBA/BS
EngineeringCivil EngineeringBSCE
EngineeringElectrical EngineeringBSEE
EngineeringEngineeringBSE
EngineeringManufacturing EngineeringBSMFE
EngineeringMechanical EngineeringBSME
Engineering TechnologyIndustrial SupervisionBS
Engineering TechnologyManufacturing Engineering
Technology		BS
TechnologyKinesiology – PE TeachingBA/BS
PsychologyPsychologyBA/BS
Respiratory TherapyRespiratory TherapyBS

(This story was originally published on December 16, 2020)

