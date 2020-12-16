Ivy Tech and USI announce transfer agreement

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Ivy Tech students wanting to transfer to a 4-year college have more options available to them. It all thanks to a new agreement between University of Southern Indiana and Ivy Tech.
The partnership will allow students to transfer to the university within their program. Students must fire graduate from Ivy Tech with an associates degree and a 2.5 GPA. The goal of this partnership is to give Ivy Tech students more flexibility and opportunities.
“It is the most comprehensive one across the entire state so the number of programs we have covered under this agreement, it is pretty significant so we are very proud of that,” said Ivy Tech Evansville Chancellor Daniela Vidal.
This partnership is for students with at least 60 credits, and are transferring to USI as a Junior. The agreement has been in the works for more than a year.
Programs covered by the Guaranteed Admission Agreement include:
|Program
|Major
|Degree
|Biology
Biology
|BA/BS
|Biology, Chemistry
|Science Teaching
|BA/BS
|Business Administration
|Business Administration
|BA/BS
|Business Administration
|Economics
|BA/BS
|Business Administration
|Finance
|BA/BS
|Business Administration
|Management
|BA/BS
|Business Administration
|Marketing
|BA/BS
|Accounting
|Accounting
|BA/BS
|Chemistry
|Biochemistry
|BA/BS
|Chemistry
|Chemistry
|BA/BS
|Computer Science
|Computer Science
|BS
|Criminal Justice
|Criminal Justice
|BA/BS
|Early Childhood Education
|Early Childhood Education
|BA/BS
|Education
|Elementary Education
|BA/BS
|Education
|Special Education
|BA/BS
|Engineering
|Civil Engineering
|BSCE
|Engineering
|Electrical Engineering
|BSEE
|Engineering
|Engineering
|BSE
|Engineering
|Manufacturing Engineering
|BSMFE
|Engineering
|Mechanical Engineering
|BSME
|Engineering Technology
|Industrial Supervision
|BS
|Engineering Technology
|Manufacturing Engineering
Technology
|BS
|Technology
|Kinesiology – PE Teaching
|BA/BS
|Psychology
|Psychology
|BA/BS
|Respiratory Therapy
|Respiratory Therapy
|BS
