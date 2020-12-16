Ivy Tech and USI announce transfer agreement

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Ivy Tech students wanting to transfer to a 4-year college have more options available to them. It all thanks to a new agreement between University of Southern Indiana and Ivy Tech.

The partnership will allow students to transfer to the university within their program. Students must fire graduate from Ivy Tech with an associates degree and a 2.5 GPA. The goal of this partnership is to give Ivy Tech students more flexibility and opportunities.

“It is the most comprehensive one across the entire state so the number of programs we have covered under this agreement, it is pretty significant so we are very proud of that,” said Ivy Tech Evansville Chancellor Daniela Vidal.

This partnership is for students with at least 60 credits, and are transferring to USI as a Junior. The agreement has been in the works for more than a year.

Programs covered by the Guaranteed Admission Agreement include:

Program Major Degree Biology

Biology BA/BS Biology, Chemistry Science Teaching BA/BS Business Administration Business Administration BA/BS Business Administration Economics BA/BS Business Administration Finance BA/BS Business Administration Management BA/BS Business Administration Marketing BA/BS Accounting Accounting BA/BS Chemistry Biochemistry BA/BS Chemistry Chemistry BA/BS Computer Science Computer Science BS Criminal Justice Criminal Justice BA/BS Early Childhood Education Early Childhood Education BA/BS Education Elementary Education BA/BS Education Special Education BA/BS Engineering Civil Engineering BSCE Engineering Electrical Engineering BSEE Engineering Engineering BSE Engineering Manufacturing Engineering BSMFE Engineering Mechanical Engineering BSME Engineering Technology Industrial Supervision BS Engineering Technology Manufacturing Engineering

Technology BS Technology Kinesiology – PE Teaching BA/BS Psychology Psychology BA/BS Respiratory Therapy Respiratory Therapy BS

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 16, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: