Ivy Tech celebrates 50th anniversary of the Week of the Young Child

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – This week Ivy Tech is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Week of the Young Child. It’s an annual celebration sponsored by the National Association for the Education of Young Children.

The purpose is to focus public attention on the needs of young children and their families. Ivy Tech has an early childhood education program to teach its students to identify and help prevent child neglect.

The Week of the Young Child first started in 1971.

(This story was originally published on April 13, 2021)