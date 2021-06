(WEHT) – The Ivy Tech Board of Trustees has approved a new tuition model that they say is focused on making college more affordable.

Tuition will be the same for full-time students enrolled in 12 or more credits so students who take more than 12 credit hours will pay the same flat rate. Tuition for part-time students will be frozen for the next two years and they will continue to pay by the credit hour.

In the new model, tuition will also include the cost of textbooks.