Ivy Tech ends transcript policy, makes a new one

INDIANA (WEHT) – Ivy Tech Community College is no longer following its transcript policy. Under that policy, the college would withhold transcripts from students with outstanding fees.

This old policy made it to where Ivy Tech students that wanted to transfer to a four-year school were unable to do so because they owed Ivy Tech money, and the college system wasn’t going to give the students access to their transcript.

According to WFYI-TV, under Ivy Tech’s new policy, the college system now makes transcripts available to all students. The new policy affects about 80,000 students, and a school official says most students denied access to their transcripts owed as little as $5.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.