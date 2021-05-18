Ivy Tech Evansville holds in-person commencement

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – More than 1,300 Ivy Tech students walked across the stage Tuesday and picked up their diplomas.

With a sigh of relief and a new beginning, now comes the task of trying to find work. School officials say they have been preparing students since day one.

90 percent of Ivy Tech graduates stay in Indiana and contribute to the Hoosier economy. Officials say this sets them apart from other colleges and universities.

Chancellor Daniela Vidal credits new programs with ensuring each student has a career started after commencement.

Ivy tech wanted to make sure they could bring as many families as possible, so they split the ceremonies into three timeframes.

These students earned more than 1,800 degrees and credentials. Graduates say they are looking forward to the future.

It’s not just students who graduated this year that are walking. 2020 graduates also got a chance to experience commencement after missing out on the special moment last year.