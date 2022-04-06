INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) – The largest public postsecondary institution in Indiana has a new partnership. Ohio University and Ivy Tech Community College have signed a letter of agreement to work together on the development of programs and other opportunities to serve students of both institutions.

The two institutions have developed joint transfer pathways to allow Ivy Tech students to seamlessly transfer into Ohio University once they finish at Ivy Tech. The new agreement aims to develop a successful new higher education model for cooperation that supports regional economic development through workforce development services. It also encourages more residents to pursue additional higher education.

Ivy Tech and Ohio University will work to build a strategic partnership that expands learning opportunities for students to ensure that employees in Indiana and Ohio are well prepared to prosper in a highly competitive global economy.

“This agreement further reinforces our commitment to ensuring that students have access to the higher education opportunities they need to establish meaningful, fulfilling careers,” Ohio University Executive Vice President and Provost Elizabeth Sayrs said. “We look forward to working with Ivy Tech to develop new learning opportunities for students while enhancing the capabilities of both institutions.”

Ivy Tech students will now have access to Ohio University’s Strategic Transfer Educational Plan (STEP) program through the official partnership. STEP provides an advantage to current and future students from Ivy Tech who are planning to earn bachelor’s degrees at Ohio University.

The program provides benefits such as early admission, personal transfer advising and degree planning and financial savings and cost predictability through The OHIO Guarantee+. Learn more about the STEP program here.

“Our partnership with Ohio University provides flexibility for our students to continue achieving their goals through intentional programming and options that fit their needs,” said President of Ivy Tech Community College Sue Ellspermann. “We are grateful for this partnership and look forward to generating more pathways that benefit our students as they progress through their academic careers.”

Ohio University and Ivy Tech signed a joint agreement in 2018 to allow Ivy Tech students who get their Associate of Science in Nursing degrees to transition into Ohio’s RN-to-BSN program. A similar general education equality guide was also created for students who were pursuing academic pathways outside of the nursing program. Those agreements were renewed in 2021 and additional pathway development will be completed this year.